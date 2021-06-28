Tony Kakkar talks about criticism, says ‘my music gave me home, cars, everything’

New Delhi: Neha Kakkar’s brother and singer Tony Kakkar has always managed to grab all the limelight for all the songs that become a hit as soon as they come out. But the singer also faced criticism on several occasions and is often seen getting trolled on social media for his 'repetitive' lyrics and music.

Recently, during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Twitter, Tony reacted on it and shared his experience with his fans. During the session, one of his fans lauded his ability to remain ‘cool and calm’ even in the face of criticism.

I just wanna way the way you are taking "criticism" and used to stay cool and calm, trust me it's too good

Wanna listen a romantic one from you #AskTony — Diyaa (@_stellarqueenie) June 27, 2021

Reacting on it, the ‘Coca Cola’ singer said, “Kuch toh log kahenge.. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai..”

Kuch toh log kahenge.. I know what my music has given me. My home, my cars, my daily Starbucks ..Everything !! Bina khilono(toys) ke bachpan beeta hai https://t.co/WsTukVCamW — Tony Kakkar (@TonyKakkar) June 27, 2021

Another fan asked him about his next collaboration with sister Neha.

To which Tony said, “Next one.”

Neha Kakkar, along with sister Sonu and brother Tony Kakkar started off singing at an early age as her family was reeling under financial crisis. The duo collaborated for several projects including- Mile Ho Tum, Goa Beach, Coca Cola, Akhiyaan, Kurta Pajama and Shona Shona to name a few.