Top 5 Controversies Of YouTuber Elvish Yadav: Snake Venom In Rave Party To Fight With Maxtern

New Delhi: The Noida police on Sunday arrested YouTuber Elvish Yadav in connection to snake venom. The Big Boss OTT 2 winner will be presented in the Court today. Reportedly, UP police arrested Yadav after not getting any satisfactory answers from him during the interrogation.

Earlier last month, the presence of snake venom in the samples of Elvish's party made him land in big trouble. The samples were collected from the rave party held in Noida and sent to the lab in Jaipur for testing. Later, the FSL report of the sample confirmed the presence of snake venom of the Cobra Krait species. He was summoned and called for questioning and now has been sent to 14-day judicial custody.

The YouTuber has always been in the headlines for his controversial actions and statements, here are the top 5 controversies of Elvish Yadav over the years!

Elvish-Fukra Insaan 'Negative PR' Stunt

Abhishek Malhan aka Fukran Insaan, a fellow YouTuber close to Elvish Yadav became sworn enemies after Bigg Boss OTT 2 ended. Both began trading accusations, accusing each other of spreading negative publicity against each other. The two shared a great bond while in the Bigg Boss house but later, when the show ended, a lot of bad blood between the two was highlighted.

Snake Venom

Recently, Elvish was charged under the Wildlife Act for obtaining snake venom as a recreational drug for rave parties. Earlier last month, the presence of snake venom in the samples of Elvish's party made him land in big trouble. The FSL report of the sample confirmed the presence of snake venom of the Cobra Krait species and the Youtuber has been arrested by UP Police in the matter.

The 'Maxtern' Issue

Elvish Yadav is embroiled in various controversies as recently, a fellow YouTuber Maxtern accused him of assault and an attempt to murder. The videos of Elvish Yadav beating Maxtern went viral on social media with people demanding his arrest in the case. Maxtern filed an FIR in the case, but withdrew later after the duo compromised in the matter and announced it on social media.

Crowd Attack

Elvish was also accussed of mistreating a journalist and grabbing his mic when asked about his visit to the Vaishno Devi temple. When a guy, rportedly a journalist asked for a picture from Elvish, when denied he grabbed YouTuber's friend Raghav's shoulder in response, Elvish too mistreated him to get rid of him.

Manisha Rani Unfollows Elvish

After BB OTT 2, Elvish and Manisha were frequently seen spending time together. In one of the pap videos, Elvish was even captured picking up Manisha from the sets of Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11, fuelling speculation about a possible romantic connection. However, fans have now noticed that things have changed as both Elvish and Manisha have unfollowed each other on social media platforms.