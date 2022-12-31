Top 5 looks of Giorgia Andriani that created havoc in 2022!

New Delhi: Bollywood and fashion are inextricably linked, and actress Giorgia Andriani always manages to capture our attention with her amazing fashion choices. Whether it’s a classic gym outfit or an unique outfit worn for a night out on the town, Giorgia never fails to grab the limelight with her wardrobe choices. And now, as we say goodbye to 2022 and hello to 2023, let's take a look at some of the most admired trending outfits worn by the actress that are sure to make headlines again.

Giorgia's Instagram is a must-follow page for a fashion enthusiast. Ranging from beach wear to kaftans, she carries it all in style. On her birthday, the actress made headlines flaunting her toned legs in this hot outfit, and unfailingly set the internet on fire! The short black dress with a striking high slit, tassel detailing, and a sexy cut in the back perfectly enhanced her supermodel body.

Remember the time when the actress made all our jaws drop with her movies on Oo Antava? The actress shared a video flaunting her sexy midriff in a white saree. Want to go desi with just a touch of modern? Giorgia's got you all. The classic six-yard was paired with a full-sleeve, round-neck, blouse. Feisty yet feminine, Giorgia Andriani adorned this outfit like a piece of art.

Giorgia brings out the most loved fashion to us every time. Recently, she was spotted at a Halloween party adorning a hot mini-blazer dress in black. Black is never out of style, and this dress was a ravishing hit! The unique corset outfit brought the star’s beauty to the spotlight more than ever before. Plunging neckline and lots of drama with tassels, that's all you need to rock your next Halloween outfit.

Giorgia Andriani has not once but many times set the internet on fire with her bikini photos. The actress loves beaches and never fails to drop a photo from her holidays. But the one that caught our attention the most, is this purple bikini look. No makeup, flowing hair, and just like a Barbie doll, Giorgia flaunted her smile and a flower in this outfit, mesmerizing the viewers.

Are you in search of the trendiest addition for your new year party? Bollywood star Giorgia Andriani's here to the rescue with her recent super hot embellished mini dress. This sensual mini dress ended just above the thighs and nailed the party vibes with a plunging deep-neck blouse with lots of embellishments and tassels. We can’t stop swooning over her outfit, which she wore in her latest song, Dil Jisse Zinda Hai.

Scrolling through Instagram is justified as being worthwhile with these jaw-dropping trends that Giorgia brings to us.

On the work front, Giorgia will soon make her Bollywood debut with Shreyas Talpade in Welcome To Bajrangpur.