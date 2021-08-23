Top 5 most handsome men in the world

Nowadays it's quite usual to talk about the most handsome men and the most beautiful women in the world. We are now usually looking to find a way by which we can know the top beautiful women in the world, but it's a fact that the top handsome men are also being looked upon.

Well, if you're thinking who are the top five men among the list of most handsome men then we've listed the same for you.

#1. Robert Pattinson

So, the actor that stands on the topmost handsome men in the world, is Robert Pattinson, who is a Hollywood famous and indeed the highest-paid actor. The full name of this gentleman is Robert Douglas Thomas Pattinson and he was born in London on 13 May 1986. This man is popularly known for his character named Edward Cullen of the Twilight movie series. His name was included in the world's most 100 influential people and also in Forbes Celebrity 100.

This guy not only has a charming face but also a charming heart, because he also does a lot of charity work, including the Go Campaign. Robert also has some elegant wax statues in London and New York at Madame Tussauds.

#2. Hrithik Roshan

The next on the list is the famous actor from India whose name is Hrithik Roshan. This guy is also so famous for his amazing dance. He was born on 10th January 1974 in Mumbai. Even as a child he became famous because he acted in many movies in the 1980s. The first movie in which he acted was 'Kaho Naa Pyaar Hai'.

The unique thing that Ritik has is the Hazel green colored eyes and luckily he also has two thumbs in a hand. Because of his attractive body structure and his eyes color this man is known as the Greek God. Over the years he has gained many awards that also include 6 Filmfare awards which is a huge achievement.

#3. David Beckham

If you are a football fan then you must be knowing this guy whose name is David Beckham. He was born in London on 2nd May 1975 and in 1999 he got married to Victoria Beckham who is a popstar and now they have 4 adorable children.

The People's magazine identified him as among the sexiest men alive. As of now, he is the co-owner and President of Inter Miami CF, and co-owner of Salford City. This handsome man is also a goodwill ambassador.

#4. Idris Elba

Idris Elba has also been identified as the Sexiest Man Alive in 2018 by the People's magazine along with many other fashion magazines. He was born in London on 6th September 1972. He is also a writer, an actor, a singer, rapper, DJ and producer as well. This guy has the most appealing face and an attractive personality. One of his famous performances was in the HBO series named The Wire. He is also known for the character Heimdall in the Marvel movie series.

#5. Justin Trudeau

In fifth position is Justin Pierre James Trudeau, who is one of the most famous politicians in Canada. This man has been the Prime Minister of Canada since 2015 and is now the 23rd Prime Minister. Earlier his father named Pierre Trudeau was the 15th Prime Minister of Canada.

He was born in the month of December 1971 and got married in 2005 to Sophie Gregoire. Since 2013, he has been the leader of the Liberal Party. In 2021, he was mentioned in Vogue Magazine among the sexiest men.

(Disclaimer: Brand Desk Content)