Top Bollywood Beauties Who Made It Big From Advertisement Campaigns To Silver Screens

New Delhi: Bollywood has gifted us with some beautiful actresses over time. Actresses who have made it from the ad world to the tinsel town.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan is one of the most glamorous actresses of the Indian Film Industry. She starred in a Coca-Cola ad that she did with Aamir Khan. She later did a few more commercials and ramp shows, even after her Miss World days. Later on, she became success in Bollywood and got popular as one of the most beautiful-looking women in the world.

Deepika Padukone

Deepika Padukone has a fan following not only nationally but also globally. Every time she proved with her acting prowess, that she is one of the driving forces to reckon with in the film industry. Her films namely Ram Leela, Padmavat, BajiRao Mastani, and others have received rave reviews from audiences making her one of the most promising actresses in the entertainment industry.

Shiv Jyoti Rajput

Shiv Jyoti has already made her mark in the OTT realm with Special Ops 1.5- The Himmat Story alongside Kay Kay Menon. Now the actress is making her big screen debut with Sonu Sood’s directorial Fateh and also, she will be a part of Jahangir National University playing the role of the activist Shehla Rasheed.

Preity Zinta

Preity Zinta endorsed this brand and played a college girl in her younger days. With her cute bubbly image with dimples, how could she be unnoticed? Slowly, she made her mark in Bollywood and achieved stardom in movies.