Top Viral Moments Of 2023: Bollywood Stars That Took Social Media By Storm

New Delhi: In the fast-paced world of social media, viral videos have become a cultural phenomenon, capturing the attention and admiration of millions worldwide. As we bid farewell to 2023, let's take a look at some of the favorite viral moments featuring Bollywood celebrities that left fans in awe and flooded timelines.

1. Hrithik Roshan travelling in Metro

The internet was pleasantly surprised as Hrithik Roshan shared pictures & videos from his Metro ride. Hrithik was seen casually riding in the metro and interacting with fellow passengers as he decided to beat the heat and traffic by taking the Mumbai Metro.

2. Deepika Padukone's 'Wow' Moment

Deepika Padukone, left the internet thoroughly entertained as she took part in the viral 'Just looking like a Wow' trend. The actress showcased her playful side by enacting the trends audio, captivating audiences with her charm and adding another feather to her social media queen cap.

3. Vicky Kaushal's 'Obsessed' dance moves

Vicky Kaushal set the internet ablaze with his energetic Punjabi dance reel. Grooving to the beats of "Obsessed," Vicky's dance moves resonated with millions, making it a popular choreography online and earning him applause for being casually charming.

4. Virat & Anushka's Dual Celebrations

The candid and fun-filled moments of Virushka, such as imitating each other and mouthing movie dialogues, infused a charming touch into the viral wave. Virat recreated the popular 'bread pakoda ki kasam' dialogue from Anushka's debut film, contributing to the delightful moments.

5. Hrithik Roshan, Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal recreating Ek Pal Ka Jeena hook step

The iconic moment of Hrithik Roshan recreating his most popular hookstep of Ek Pal Ka Jeena in the company of Abhishek Bachchan and Vicky Kaushal at an award show became an instant viral moment on the internet. Netizens turned the moment into hilarious memes and the on-stage visual became a topic of moment marketing online.

This year was full of happy viral moments from our favourite Bollywood stars and we are all looking forward to 2024 for many more of these.