KIARA ADVANI

Toxic: Kiara Advani To Play Leading Lady With Yash In The Film?

Kiara Advani signs Toxic opposite Yash? Eagle eyed fans dig out proof.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 06, 2024, 01:12 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Trending Photos

Toxic: Kiara Advani To Play Leading Lady With Yash In The Film? (Image: Instagram)

New Delhi: Kiara Advani is indeed the most bankable actress in the town currently, whichever film she is a part of it becomes a blockbuster. And now there are reports of the actress signing Toxic along with south superstar Yash who gained all the fame with his character Rocky Bhai in KFG and KGF 2.

One video of the Don 3 actress is going viral where she was spotted in the city on Tuesday night and the eagle-eyed fan noticed the actress team member wearing a Toxic film badge and they were convinced that she was definitely a part of the film.

Kiara Advani fans cannot contain their excitement and they are screaming seeing the proof of the actress doing Toxic. Earlier there were reports of Kareena Kapoor Khan playing the role of Yash's sister in the film and walked out due to date issues. And the latest buzz is that Nayanthara has replaced Bebo in the film.

The star cast of Toxic has only got the fans excited and they cannot wait for the official announcement of the film. Talking about Kiara, she will be seen in War 2 along with Hrithik Roshan.

