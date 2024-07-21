Transformation Goals: Genelia Deshmukh Reveals Her Weight Loss Journey In Throwback Video - WATCH

Mumbai: Actress Genelia Deshmukh, who was last seen in ‘Trial Period’, on Sunday shared a throwback video of her weight loss journey to wish her trainer Dan Miles on his birthday.

On Sunday, the actress took to the Stories section of her Instagram and posted a throwback video of herself working out in the gym and tracing her weight loss journey as she wished her trainer on his birthday.

In the throwback video, Genelia showed her progress from 59.4 kg in the first week of training to 58.2 kg in the second week, and eventually to 57.2 kg in the third week.

The actress wrote on the video: “Happy birthday @danmiles. Thank you for being that person who has made fitness so important to me. Hope you have a super special day.”

Earlier, Genelia shared a candid picture of herself, looking away from the camera, with a tattoo on her hand showing three 'R' letters and a heartbeat, representing her husband, Riteish Deshmukh, and their two sons, Riaan and Rahyl.

Genelia and Riteish tied the knot on February 3, 2012, after years of dating. They married in a Hindu ceremony according to Marathi traditions and had a Christian wedding in a church the next day.

The couple's first child, a son named Riaan, was born on November 25, 2014, and their second son, Rahyl, was born on June 1, 2016.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress is gearing up for her upcoming film ‘Sitaare Zameen Par', which also stars Aamir Khan and Darsheel Safary. She also has the Telugu movie ‘Junior’ in the pipeline.