'Transformers' star Shia LaBeouf speaks up about abuse allegations against him

Washington: American actor Shia LaBeouf has spoken up about the abuse allegations against him by FKA Twigs that have disgraced his career.

According to Variety, while appearing on Jon Bernthal`s podcast `Real Ones`, LaBeouf addressed the disturbing accusations of sexual battery and physical and verbal abuse brought against him in a 2020 lawsuit by FKA Twigs. The duo dated for roughly a year after they met on the set of his 2019 film `Honey Boy`. Later he was accused by her with allegations ranging from violent attacks to strangulation, with instances of LaBeouf of knowingly infecting her with an STD, and shooting stray dogs with a gun to get into character for his film `The Tax Collector`.

"I hurt that woman and in the process of doing that, I hurt many other people, and many other people before that woman. I was a pleasure-seeking, selfish, self-centred, dishonest, inconsiderate, fearful human being," LaBeouf said, although he did not call her by name on the podcast.He added, "When I think about what my life has become and what it is now, like what my purpose is now... I need to be useful. And when I look at this #MeToo environment, there`s not a whole lot of dudes that are taking accountability." The actor later said he has a "long list of people that I need to make amends to."

Variety reported that during the interview, LaBeouf admitted to "cheat[ing] on every woman I`ve ever been with" and never telling his "sexual partners about getting cold sores," which he acknowledged was "manipulative."

The actor further talked about being in a better headspace now. LaBeouf said that when the allegations first went public, he "wanted to hit Twitter and be like, `Look, I got receipts.`" Without naming her, he added that his accuser is a "saint" and "saved my fucking life.Had she not intervened in my life and not created the avenue for me to experience ego death, I`d either have a really mediocre existence or I`d be dead in full".

LaBeouf also opened up about contemplating suicide during the "early days" after the accusations went public. Throughout the two-hour interview, he discussed in depth his plans to move forward, and how going to rehab and raising a daughter with his wife, Mia Goth, have changed his perspective on life. Meanwhile, the `Transformers` actor has denied that he was fired from `Don`t Worry Darling` asserting that he chose to leave the production because he didn`t feel the actors were given adequate time to rehearse, as per Variety.