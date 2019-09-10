close

Nicole Kidman

Traumatic roles can affect actors: Nicole Kidman

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the "Big Little Lies" star spoke about how enacting roles where the character goes through a difficult time can personally affect you, reports "femalefirst.co.uk".

Traumatic roles can affect actors: Nicole Kidman
Pic Courtesy: Movie Still

Los Angeles: Actress Nicole Kidman feels traumatic scenes can have a huge impact on artistes.

At the Toronto International Film Festival, the "Big Little Lies" star spoke about how enacting roles where the character goes through a difficult time can personally affect you, reports "femalefirst.co.uk".

"A lot of times when you're acting scenes that are very traumatic, your body doesn't know the difference... You take it on and you become that, and so much of it is then trying to shed that," said Kidman.

"It's something that I'm exploring, just as an actor with other actors right now, because how do you keep a lifetime of doing these sort of things - because it's so important to be telling these stories - but how do you actually stay healthy yourself, so that you can keep giving?" she added.

 

