Travelling solo has been a nurturing experience for this full-time foodie and marketer - Seema Gurnani

Lately, there has been a rise in the numbers of solo backpackers who are women, and travelling alone is more exploratory and fun. One such solo traveler is Seema Gurnani, who has taken a plunge upon herself to shun her daily monotonous routines and travel the world to escape from the hustle of any deadlines and yet create a peaceful living out of the same and is a well known Indian travel influencer.

Though initially a foodie first, Seema recognised her inclination towards making her career in food when her mother used to conduct cooking classes and organise culinary events; she used to emancipate her mother and used to take hours to accentuate food, little did she realise that her fetish to dazzle the food images with her brilliance will become her full-time profession.

But talking about food was not satiating enough for her needs; she wanted to do something more thus began seeing a larger picture. Her first aim was to become economically empowered, and she worked with an indomitable spirit to make a living for herself without asking for any help from her parents.

Today her persuasion has settled into reality, while she manages a full-time SEO and Marketing Agency that she manages remotely, a blog, and has carved a niche for herself in the Food and Travel Industry. She is recognized as one of the best food bloggers in India.

Her latest stint is a step towards plus-size blogging as she has been getting a lot of offers from fashion brands who want to work with her.

Born and brought up in Vijayawada, Seema always wanted to concoct my food experiences while traveling; hence PandaReviewz was born, and travelling has made me realise that the journey from what I want to achieve to what I can achieve is an overriding and rewarding experience. Her travelling experiences have been varied yet dotted from a small town in Goa to Malaysia; she has thoroughly enjoyed it all and has even garnered a lot of media attention.

She reiterates," blogging is something I perform 24x7 in my lifestyle effortlessly. Though I have never aspired to be a food blogger, travelling to different places and trying new cuisines are effortlessly a part of my lifestyle. I have even broken this myth that you have limited food options available if you're a vegetarian. The number of food varieties I have tasted are innumerable, and yet there is still a lot to be explored,"

"All in a night's game- travel ceased to be an escape from my sedentary lifestyle or job or homestay or any possible vacation with friends and family. I started to feel the urge to be constantly on the road, soak in the wonders of nature, visit destinations without mobile networks, whose presence could not be possibly put on a map, only in the presence of its people and culture. But I overcame the biggest hurdle; I could travel on my own. Thus, I can remotely manage the work that has made me what I am today", she concludes.

Some of the accolades she has achieved include the recent Social Media Star award given by Jignasa and KL University and is Vijayawada's leading food blogger.

