Travis Barker gets nod from his kids to marry Kourtney Kardashian

Los Angeles: Musician Travis Barker has full support from his children to take his relationship with Kourtney Kardashian to the next level.

The Blink-182 drummer has two children, Landon and Alabama, with ex-wife Shanna Moakler. The children have reportedly approved the idea of his father tying the knot with Kourtney, a source told Life & Style, reports aceshowbiz.com.

"(The couple) may be ruffling a few feathers with their extreme PDA (but the kids) aren't bothered by it. Of course, they roll their eyes, but they're hip kids, they get it," the insider went on. (The teenagers are) content with the way everything is right now... It's such a cliche, but they really are just one, big happy family," the source said.

"(Travis' children think) Kourtney is super cool, especially Alabama. They talk about dating boys and makeup," the insider continued stating. "But what really matters to them is that their dad is happy," the source added.