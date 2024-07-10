New Delhi: The much-in-news movie 'Maharaj' has been directed by Siddharth P Malhotra. The film is trending globally on a leading OTT platform and marks the debut of Aamir Khan's son - Junaid Khan, who plays the role of Karsandas Mulji in the movie.

AAMIR KHAN ON MAHARAJ SETS

On the first day of shooting, Aamir and his family visited the sets to encourage Junaid and the team, wishing them success. A few pictures have surfaced on social media that show Aamir hugging Junaid and interacting with the rest of the cast and crew members.

Siddharth P Malhotra took to social media sharing some special memories with the cast and crew of his film, Maharaj. The post stated, “Happy happy memories and fun times whilst making #maharaj #junaidkhan @shalzp @jaideepahlawat @sharvari #teammaharaj”

MAHARAJ TRENDING ON OTT

‘Maharaj’, after reigning at #1 in India, Maldives, Mauritius, Bangladesh and Pakistan, has made it to the Top 10 charts in 22 countries on the OTT platform. Ever since it landed on OTT, it grabbed second spot in India. Since its release, the film has received widespread acclaim from both the audiences and the critics.