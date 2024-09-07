Trending: Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Arrive At Hospital With Family - Watch

New Delhi: Good News Soon? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday evening, accompanied by Ranveer's mom and sister. The couple was recently seen at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, seeking divine blessings ahead of the arrival of their first baby.

A recent video circulating on social media shows the couple in their car entering the hospital, fueling rumors of the arrival of DeepVeer's baby.

Watch The Video Here:

Soon after the video went viral, speculation began among fans about whether Deepika Padukone was admitted or just visiting for a routine check-up. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by their parents and sisters, adding to the occasion's significance. Ranveer wore an elegant cream-colored kurta, which complemented Deepika's stunning look.

According to IANS , While Deepika was reportedly set to deliver her baby in the last week of September, it looks like the families have planned to welcome the baby by C-section on Saturday.

Deepika - Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

Moreover, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which is set to release in November 2024.