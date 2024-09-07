Advertisement
trendingNowenglish2789788https://zeenews.india.com/people/trending-ahead-of-baby-s-arrival-deepika-padukone-and-ranveer-singh-arrive-at-hospital-with-family-watch-2789788.html
NewsLifestylePeople
DEEPIKA PADUKONE

Trending: Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Arrive At Hospital With Family - Watch

Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday evening ahead of baby's arrival. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Aditi Rana|Last Updated: Sep 07, 2024, 08:45 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Trending: Ahead Of Baby’s Arrival, Deepika Padukone And Ranveer Singh Arrive At Hospital With Family - Watch (Image: @deepikapadukone/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Good News Soon? Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh were spotted at HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Mumbai, on Saturday evening, accompanied by Ranveer's mom and sister. The couple was recently seen at Siddhivinayak Temple, Mumbai, seeking divine blessings ahead of the arrival of their first baby. 

A recent video circulating on social media shows the couple in their car entering the hospital, fueling rumors of the arrival of DeepVeer's baby.

Watch The Video Here: 

Soon after the video went viral, speculation began among fans about whether Deepika Padukone was admitted or just visiting for a routine check-up. However, this has not been confirmed yet.

Deepika and Ranveer were accompanied by their parents and sisters, adding to the occasion's significance. Ranveer wore an elegant cream-colored kurta, which complemented Deepika's stunning look.

According to IANS , While Deepika was reportedly set to deliver her baby in the last week of September, it looks like the families have planned to welcome the baby by C-section on Saturday.

 Deepika - Ranveer tied the knot in an intimate wedding ceremony at Lake Como, Italy, in 2018.

Moreover, on the work front, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh will soon be seen in Rohit Shetty's 'Singham Again,' which is set to release in November 2024.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Bihar hospital worth Rs 5 crores 'occupied by ghosts'!
DNA Video
DNA: J&K Election - Who is Daisy Raina contesting from Pulwana?
DNA Video
DNA: RJD instructs workers to avoid wearing 'Gamchha'
DNA Video
DNA: Amit Shah releases BJP's 'Sankalp Patra' for J&K elections
DNA Video
SEBI Officials Protest Against Chief Madhabi Puri Buch, Letter Reveals Shocking Details
DNA Video
Kashmir's Stone Pelters: From Hateful Slogans to Transformed Lives After Article 370
DNA Video
DNA: Teachers in Amroha and Rampur Under Fire for Alleged Anti-Hindu Bias on Teachers' Day
DNA Video
DNA: Hindu-Muslim Tensions Rise in Himachal as Thousands Demand Mosque Demolition
DNA Video
DNA: New Ramnathswami Temple opens for devotees in Ayodhya
DNA Video
DNA: Yogi's police encounters chain snatcher in Greater Noida