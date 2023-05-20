Trending: Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Nanda Drives A Tractor In Gujarat Village - Watch

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda took to her social media handle recently and shared a video of hers driving a tractor in a village in Gujarat. Dressed in a pretty pastel off-white kurta and palazzo set with a dupatta, Navya even met the locals as part of her visit. She ditched her luxurious car ride and instead opted to drive around the tractor herself.

Navya Nanda captioned her post: Ganeshpura, Gujarat. She is the co-founder of Aara Health, a women-centric health tech company along with her other pals. She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'. The podcast also featured her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan in one of the episodes.

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. She graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

For the unversed, megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she rather talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health.

Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.