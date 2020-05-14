Trending: Bhagyashree confirms working with Prabhas in next - Deets inside

New Delhi: Actress Bhagyashree is ready to entice her viewers one more time. She will be seen working in a film with none other than 'Baahubali' Prabhas. Yes! Confirming the development to Zee News, the 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress revealed that she shot the movie before the lockdown started in the country.

The film will star Prabhas and Bhagyashree together and this is the first time they will be seen on-screen.

Bhagyshree made her sensational Bollywood debut in 1989 release Maine Pyar Kiya opposite Salman Khan. The film was a huge success and made her an overnight star. She even bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut that year.

She went on to star in over 20 movies and some TV shows. She took a break from acting after her marriage with Himalaya Dasani.

Recently, her son Abhimanyu Dasani made his entry into movies and even won the Filmfare Award for Best Male Debut for Mard Ko Dard Nahi Hota which released in 2019.

Meanwhile, superstar Prabhas was last seen in 'Saaho', co-starring Shraddha Kapoor.

Fans are excited to watch Bhagyashree and Prabhas together in a film!