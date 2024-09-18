New Delhi: Actress Janhvi Kapoor is poised to make her mark as a leading heroine in the mass commercial film arena with her debut in ‘Devara - Part 1.’ Two recently released songs from the film, Daavudi and Chuttamalle have already showcased her captivating presence, enchanting audiences with her electric moves and sensuous beauty!

At a recent press conference, Janhvi delivered a heartfelt speech in Tamil that resonated deeply with fans. What stood out was her impressive fluency in Tamil, as she expressed her connection to the city: “I’m so happy to see you all here today. I have to say Chennai is very special for me. All of my best memories with my mother have been in Chennai. Whatever me and my family are today, is a result of the love that you the audience has showered on my mother. And for that I am always grateful. I hope I can earn the same love from you all. I will work very hard for it. Devara is very special for me, we have all given it our best. I hope you enjoy the movie.”

Just days earlier, a clip of her co-star Jr. NTR went viral, where he was seen praising Janhvi's remarkable command of the language. He literally said, he was blown away.

Touted as the year’s largest mass-entertainment release, the film tells a tale set in coastal lands, navigating emotionally charged waters. Jr NTR in his role as Devara, is portrayed as a beacon of hope for the oppressed and a tempest for evildoers, against a rich, period backdrop.

Produced by Yuvasudha Arts and NTR Arts, and presented by Nandamuri Kalyan Ram, Devara: Part 1 is set to release on September 27, 2024. Alongside NTR Jr, the film features Janhvi Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan in pivotal roles.