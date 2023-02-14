topStoriesenglish2573036
NewsLifestylePeople
PATHAAN VIRAL VIDEO

Trending: Make-up Artist Transforms into Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Look, Video Goes Viral - Watch

Viral Video: SRK's spy thriller 'Pathaan' has been breaking records at the box office globally

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2023, 07:47 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Trending: Make-up Artist Transforms into Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Look, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive hit Pathaan recently and got rave reactions from his fans. While YRF entertainer proved to be a money-minting project, a Canada based make-up artist named Dikshita Jindal got viral on the internet with her massive transformation into SRK's Pathaan look from the film.

The make-up artist's jaw-dropping transformation has wowed the audiences. In the video posted on Instagram, she uses contouring and highlighting while lip-syncing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the movie. In the caption of the post she wrote: Jhoome jo #Pathaan Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing  Your love and support means a lot #jhoomejopathaan #srk #srkfanclub #shahrukhkhan #deepikapadukone #makeuptransformation #makeupartist #celebritytransformation #johnabraham 

Netizens reacted to her transformation videos and commented on her posts. 

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal parts. Salman Khan made a special appearance and hogged attention for his camaraderie with SRK. 

'Pathaan' is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.
 

Live Tv

Pathaan viral videoSRK videomakeup artist videoshah rukh khan make upMake-up artist

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: India's help to Turkey also irritated Pakistan
DNA Video
DNA: 'old' analysis of CM Gehlot's 'new budget'
DNA Video
DNA: When the results of India's first general election were announced in 1952
DNA Video
DNA: A 'memorial' of ASI's 'historic' negligence
DNA Video
DNA: Turkey's oldest city, which is now in ruins
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Government's 'U-turn' on Cow Hug Day
DNA Video
DNA: When famous social worker Baba Amte died in 2008
DNA Video
DNA: Cow Hug Day on Valentine's Day..What an Idea Sirji!
DNA Video
DNA: Ground report of devastation in Turkey Exclusive
DNA Video
DNA: Salute the miracle in the midst of devastation in Turkey