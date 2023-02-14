Trending: Make-up Artist Transforms into Shah Rukh Khan's Pathaan Look, Video Goes Viral - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Shah Rukh Khan delivered a massive hit Pathaan recently and got rave reactions from his fans. While YRF entertainer proved to be a money-minting project, a Canada based make-up artist named Dikshita Jindal got viral on the internet with her massive transformation into SRK's Pathaan look from the film.

The make-up artist's jaw-dropping transformation has wowed the audiences. In the video posted on Instagram, she uses contouring and highlighting while lip-syncing to 'Jhoome Jo Pathaan' song from the movie. In the caption of the post she wrote: Jhoome jo #Pathaan Makeup Transformation into the PATHAAN look of SRK. I hope you guys enjoy and love this video. Keep sharing Your love and support means a lot #jhoomejopathaan #srk #srkfanclub #shahrukhkhan #deepikapadukone #makeuptransformation #makeupartist #celebritytransformation #johnabraham

Netizens reacted to her transformation videos and commented on her posts.

Pathaan is directed by Siddharth Anand and produced by Aditya Chopra of Yash Raj Films. The film also starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham in lead roles with Dimple Kapadia and Ashutosh Rana in pivotal parts. Salman Khan made a special appearance and hogged attention for his camaraderie with SRK.

'Pathaan' is the fourth movie in producer Aditya Chopra's spy universe, following Salman Khan's 'Ek Tha Tiger' and 'Tiger Zinda Hai', and 'War', featuring Hrithik Roshan.

