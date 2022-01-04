हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Mira Rajput

Trending: Mira Rajput steps out in shorts and sweatshirt, netizens call her Malaika Arora - Watch

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. 

Trending: Mira Rajput steps out in shorts and sweatshirt, netizens call her Malaika Arora - Watch
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Shahid Kapoor's wife Mira Rajput is a fashionista and that we all know. She is also an avid social media user, who loves to share update online with her fans. Well, a few days back, she happened to visit a store and guess what? Netizens mistook her for Malaika Arora!

Yes! Well, social media fam is not to be blamed as Mira Rajput kept her hair open, wore a stunning green matching shorts and sweatshirt co-ord set, giving full Malla vibes. A popular paparazzi posted the video on Instagram: 

Check out the comments also: 

Much like hubby Shahid Kapoor, Mira Rajput Kapoor is also a fitness freak and is often spotted outside the gym. 

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput got married 5 years back on July 7 at a Gurudwara in Gurgaon. Theirs was a family affair with only close friends in attendance. They are one of the power couples in the Hindi movie business and also a regular at various fashion dos. 

The duo got blessed with a baby girl named Misha on August 26, 2016, and welcomed their second child, a baby boy named Zain in September 2018.

 

