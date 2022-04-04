हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Neetu Kapoor

Trending: Neetu Kapoor shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi on 'Pyar Do Pyar Lo' song, watch video

Neetu Kapoor will be seen as a judge on 'Dance Deewane Juniors' along with Marzi Pestonjee and Nora Fatehi.

Trending: Neetu Kapoor shakes a leg with Nora Fatehi on &#039;Pyar Do Pyar Lo&#039; song, watch video
Pic Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran actor Neetu Kapoor has posted a video of Nora and herself where they can be seen grooving to Nora Fatehi's popular song, `Pyar Do Pyar Lo`.

She took to her Instagram handle and posted a behind-the-scenes video where she can be seen sitting on her seat and grooving along with Nora on the famous song, `Pyar Do Pyar Lo`.

 

In the video, Neetu looked ravishing in a beautiful white dress paired with a floral print shrug, whereas, Nora looked stunning in a white short dress.

Along with the video, she wrote, "Little masti on @dancedeewanejuniors @norafatehi."

As soon as she shared the video, Nora commented on the post, "How are we sooooo cute. Too much fun!"

For those unlearned, Neetu will be making her television debut with the dance reality show `Dance Deewane Juniors` as a judge.

She will be joined by Nora and choreographer Marzi Pestonjee to judge the reality show. Karan Kundrra will hosts the reality show.

