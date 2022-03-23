हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Nora Fatehi

Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi flaunts her dancing skills as she grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the stage is set for the kids to showcase their deewangi for dancing with COLORS’ Dance Deewane Juniors.

Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi flaunts her dancing skills as she grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani&#039;
Pic Courtesy: Instagram

NEW DELHI: It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the stage is set for the kids to showcase their deewangi for dancing with COLORS’ Dance Deewane Juniors.

Bollywood’s sizzling diva Nora Fatehi is set to be on the judges' panel of the Dance Deewane Juniors. So in order to motivate all the star kids, the stunner showed her dancing skills to all the juniors. 

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

In the first released promo of the show, Nora can be seen showing off her extraordinary dance moves as she performs to the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’!

The promo out on Colors’ social media is captioned as “#NoraFatehi aur juniors ke saath chaayegi next level dance ki deewangi! Are you ready for deewangi more aur dance hardcore?”

Meanwhile, another promo featuring the other two judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonjee is out too. Check it out!

 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ColorsTV (@colorstv)

 Dance Deewane Juniors’ will give the kids in the age group of 4-14 years to showcase their hardcore dance talent fuelled with deewangi and perform in solos, duets or in the group on a national platform. 

Hold your breath to witness the spectacular dancing talents with 'Dance Deewane Juniors' to air soon on COLORS!

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Nora FatehiJudgeDance Reality ShowDance Deewane JuniorsColorstip tip barsa paaniDancing skillsNeetu KapoorMarzi Pestonjee
Next
Story

Lock Upp: Azma Fallah wants to show inmates what it means to be a badass

Must Watch

PT7M29S

Zee Top 50: Pushkar Raj 2.0 in Uttarakhand