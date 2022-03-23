Dance Deewane Juniors: Nora Fatehi flaunts her dancing skills as she grooves to ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani'

NEW DELHI: It’s time to put on your dancing shoes as the stage is set for the kids to showcase their deewangi for dancing with COLORS’ Dance Deewane Juniors.

Bollywood’s sizzling diva Nora Fatehi is set to be on the judges' panel of the Dance Deewane Juniors. So in order to motivate all the star kids, the stunner showed her dancing skills to all the juniors.

In the first released promo of the show, Nora can be seen showing off her extraordinary dance moves as she performs to the iconic song ‘Tip Tip Barsa Paani’!

The promo out on Colors’ social media is captioned as “#NoraFatehi aur juniors ke saath chaayegi next level dance ki deewangi! Are you ready for deewangi more aur dance hardcore?”

Meanwhile, another promo featuring the other two judges Neetu Kapoor and Marzi Pestonjee is out too. Check it out!

Dance Deewane Juniors’ will give the kids in the age group of 4-14 years to showcase their hardcore dance talent fuelled with deewangi and perform in solos, duets or in the group on a national platform.

Hold your breath to witness the spectacular dancing talents with 'Dance Deewane Juniors' to air soon on COLORS!