Lock Upp Day 34 written updates: Karan Kundrra, Mandana Karimi get into huge fight

The episode begins with inmates performing the 'Aag Ka Khel' task. Mandana is unable to complete the task even after multiple attempts and gives up finally. She asks Payal Rohatgi to take her place. However, Payal is also unable to complete her round.

The Orange team manages to collect a total of 7 bags in total at the end of their round.

The Blue Team begins their task. Meanwhile, Mandana tries to block Anjali and gets pushed accidentally. Jailor Karan Kundrra reprimands Mandana and asks her not to come in between.

Finally, the Blue team completes the round while Anjali fails to complete her round.

Mandana and jailor Karan Kundrra get into an argument after she expresses that she didn't like how he spoke to her during the task. She says that a woman got pushed in front of everyone and he did not do anything. Karan loses his temper and asks her not to play the women's card in front of him at all. Mandana says that she no longer wants to be a part of the show.

Karan resumes the task and says he will not allow anybody to play the women's card, and adds, "This is 2022 India, madam."

The Blue team emerges as the winner and gets access to the VIP bathroom. Munawar receives an injury in the task.

Anjali says she pushed Mandana as she tried to act smart. Payal Rohatgi says what Mandana did was wrong. Shivam expresses happiness that 'negativity' is out.

Nisha says that although she doesn't appreciate physical violence, Mandana tried to interrupt a physical task.

However, housemates are surprised when they notice that Mandana is back in jail. Mandana tells Zeeshan that she and Karan are old friends and know each other for many years. She says that it was in the heat of the moment, that she and Karan argued and now Kangana will take the final decision.

Azma taunts Mandana and taunts her if she begged for forgiveness from Karan. She brutally hits out at her and calls her names.

Payal tells Shivam that she feels he is not playing for the team. Shivam says the 'Orange team is weak because Payal Rohatgi levels false allegations on her team members'. Payal calls him 'cheap'.

Payal, Nitin Kakkar and Anjali get into an argument over Shivam. Payal calls Nitin a' ruthless person'. They both call each other 'kaamchor'.

Payal threats Nitin that she will spit in his food.

Ali Merchant and Zeeshan take Payal's side and it is not her mistake and people are unnecessary targetting her.

Payal finally gets into an argument with Nisha and Mandana too and says she wants no other conversation.

Housemates perform another task - Paperbag. Payal isolates herself from the task and sits alone. The Orange team loses again and is asked to sweep and clean the jail until further notice. If the jailor doesn't get impressed with the cleanliness, it will impact the gas connection.

Payal says she wants to quit as the captain of the Orange team.

Payal enters the VIP bathroom and says that since the emergency bathroom is locked, she has entered this bathroom. She also demands that smoking in the VIP bathroom should be banned.

Mandana goes to Nisha and Azma and says she wants to hide Payal's stuff. Azma goes to Payal and shares it with her. Payal gets furious hearing this.

Poonam appeals to her fans to save her from this eviction and in exchange, she will surprise them in her style. On being asked what she is planning to do, she says she will remove her t-shirt.

Live TV