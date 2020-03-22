Trending pics from Sridevi’s ‘MOM’ co-star Sajal Aly’s wedding to Ahad Raza Mir in Abu Dhabi

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
For the nikah, Sajal looked resplendent in a red lehenga while Ahad complemented his bride in a white sherwani. “Hello Mr. Mir,” she captioned a photo from the wedding ceremony.

Image Courtesy: Instagram/@sajalaly

New Delhi: Pakistani actress Sajal Aly, who co-starred with late megastar Sridevi in 2017’s National Award-winning film ‘MOM’, married her longtime boyfriend and co-star Ahad Raza Mir in a dreamy wedding ceremony in Abu Dhabi earlier this week. Pictures and videos from the festivities have been curated by the newlyweds on Instagram and it looks like no less than a fairytale. For the nikah, Sajal looked resplendent in a red lehenga while Ahad complemented his bride in a white sherwani. “Hello Mr. Mir,” she captioned a photo from the wedding ceremony.

Take a look:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Hello Mr. Mir  #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

That smile  #merishadihogaye #inabudhabi

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

 PC @mahamiqbalbosan

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

For the mehendi, the couple chose to wear shades of yellow and red and looked so royal.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Mehndi  #sajalahadmir #inabudhabi @visitabudhabi @mahamiqbalbosan

A post shared by Sajal Ahad Mir (@sajalaly) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Still Feels Unreal  @sajalaly #SajalAhadMir #InAbuDhabi

A post shared by Ahad Raza Mir (@ahadrazamir) on

Congratulations, Sajal and Ahad!

Sajal and Ahad reportedly fell in love on the sets of their TV show ‘Yakeen Ka Safar’. Soon, the rumour mill was abuzz with reports that the duo is dating. In June 2019, Sajal and Ahad announced their engagement with a post that read, “Here's to new beginnings. Today we are happy to announce that with the blessings of our families we are officially engaged. Our special day will be even more special with the love and prayers of our family, friends and fans. Ahad & Sajal.”

As of now, Sajal and Ahad are seen together in ‘Ye Dil Mera’. In India, she is best-known for her role as Sridevi’s daughter in the aforementioned ‘MOM’.

