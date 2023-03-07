Trending: Ranbir Kapoor Cradles Baby Raha In His Arms, Hides Her Face At Airport In This Unseen Video

New Delhi: Celebrities have often tried their best to guard the privacy of their kids, especially in public glare. Be it Anushka Sharma-Virat Kohli or now Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor, the couples have urged the paps on duty to not click their newborn's photos. Recently, Ranbir was spotted with baby girl Raha at a private airport. He held her close to his heart and cradled the baby.

Daddy Ranbir made sure her face was not fully visible to the prying cams. He wore a black jacket with the same colour Binnie cap. Baby Raha's face was hidden with an emoticon when pictures were shared online by paps and fan pages. She was seen in a baby pink dress.

Earlier, Ranbir shared his feelings about celebrating first Holi with Raha. He told ANI, "This Holi is special as it's my and Alia's first Holi as a married couple and also as parents. I feel totally blessed that we have such a beautiful baby girl in our life and I don't think that there's any bigger blessing than that."

Alia and Ranbir got married at their Mumbai residence Vastu in April 2022. The couple welcomed baby girl Raha in November last year.

On the work front, Ranbir Kapoor is gearing up for the release of his film, 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar' with Shraddha Kapoor. The film is helmed by Luv Ranjan. Besides this, he has Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Rashmika Mandanna. Alia's next film, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani, will be releasing on 28 July 2023.