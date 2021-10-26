Salman Khan and ladylove Iulia Vantur twin in black outfits at Aayush Sharma bash, video goes viral!

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan turned heads last night at brother-in-law Aayush Sharma's birthday bash. He arrived with ladylove Iulia Vantur and both twinned in black outfits. While Sallu Bhai posed for the shutterbugs, his rumoured girlfriend rushed to enter the venue.

Check out the viral video of the hottest B-Town couple making fans all crazy with their entry together for the bash:

Many celebs were spotted at Aayush Sharma's birthday bash last night including Riteish Deshmukh with wife Genelia D'Souza, TV couple Shabbir Ahluwalia with wife Kanchi Kaul among others.

On the work front, Salman and Aayush will be seen sharing screen space in the upcoming actioner Antim: The Final Truth. It has been helmed by Mahesh Manjrekar and the high-octane trailer was released a day back. The film also marks the debut of Mahima Makwana.

Antim: The Final Truth’ is produced by Salma Khan and is presented by Salman Khan Films.

The film will be globally released in theatres by Zee Studios on November 26, 2021.