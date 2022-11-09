topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
SALMAN KHAN

Trending: Salman Khan grooves with Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya', finally 'Intezar Khatam Hua' - Watch

Nikhat Zareen is an Indian boxer, who won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and at the 2011 AIBA Women's Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships held in Antalya.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 07:58 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Trending: Salman Khan grooves with Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen on 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya', finally 'Intezar Khatam Hua' - Watch

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan enjoys a huge fanbase all across the world. His fans are always seen showering their love on their social media. Recently, Indian boxer Nikhat Zareen had her fan moment come alive when she got the opportunity to recreate the famous song of the superstar with him. 

While taking to her social media, Nikhat Zareen shared a video while she recently met with Salman Khan and took the opportunity to recreate the famous 'Saathiya Tune Kya Kiya' song with him. While she shared the video, she expressed her excitement in the caption writing: "Finallyyyyy intezar khatam hua @BeingSalmanKhan  #fanmoment #dreamcometrue #salmankhan"

Nikhat Zareen is an Indian boxer, who won a gold medal at the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games and at the 2011 AIBA Women's Youth & Junior World Boxing Championships held in Antalya. She also won a gold medal at the 2022 IBA Women's World Boxing Championships and became the fifth Indian woman to win a gold medal at the IBA World Boxing Championships

Apart from this, Salman Khan has kept the excitement of the audience intact about his upcoming 'Kisi Ka Bhai, Kisi Ki Jaan' and Tiger 3. His fans are also eagerly waiting to watch him come back on the screen with a power-packed performance.

 

Live Tv

Salman KhanSalman Khan newsTrending VideosIndian BoxerNikhat Zareensalman khan viral video

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Understand the concept of Lunar Eclipse
DNA Video
DNA: '360 degree' analysis of Suryakumar Yadav's batting
DNA Video
DNA: Lab-grown blood given to people in clinical trials
DNA Video
DNA: World famous poet John Milton passed away in 1674
DNA Video
DNA: India to become 'leader' of G-20 countries
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News; November 8, 2022
DNA
DNA: What changed in 6 years of demonetisation?
DNA
DNA: Tirupati's treasure growing every year
DNA
DNA: Who is worried with the reservation of poor?
DNA
DNA: What is the raw script of Pakistan's K-2 plan?