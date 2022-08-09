New Delhi: Amid rumours around Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer being stalled, the actress broke her silence. A rumour had also been hovering around that she has been replaced in the film and she also unfollowed Salman Khan on social media. While putting all the rumours aside the actress finally confirms to her fans her presence in the film.

Taking to her social media, Shehnaaz Gill has finally put down her words about her presence in Salman Khan starrer. While sharing a post, she wrote: LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week. I can't wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will star Salman Khan in the lead and include a multi-starrer cast with a mix of North and South Indian actors. The production venture by Salman Khan Films.

Reportedly, the makers changed the title of the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhai Jaan. However, this has not been confirmed by the actor or the director as yet.