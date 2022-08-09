NewsLifestylePeople
SHEHNAAZ GILL

Trending: Shehnaaz Gill shuts trolls with LOL on rumours of quitting Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!

Shehnaaz Gill quitting Salman Khan's film: It is directed by Farhad Samji and will star Salman Khan in the lead and include a multi-starrer cast with a mix of North and South Indian actors. The production venture by Salman Khan Films.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2022, 04:05 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Trending: Shehnaaz Gill shuts trolls with LOL on rumours of quitting Salman Khan's Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali!

New Delhi: Amid rumours around Bigg Boss fame Shehnaaz Kaur Gill's Bollywood debut with Salman Khan starrer being stalled, the actress broke her silence. A rumour had also been hovering around that she has been replaced in the film and she also unfollowed Salman Khan on social media. While putting all the rumours aside the actress finally confirms to her fans her presence in the film. 

Taking to her social media, Shehnaaz Gill has finally put down her words about her presence in Salman Khan starrer. While sharing a post, she wrote: LOL! these rumors are my daily dose of entertainment since last few week. I can't wait for people to watch the film and ofcourse me too in the film.

The film is directed by Farhad Samji and will star Salman Khan in the lead and include a multi-starrer cast with a mix of North and South Indian actors. The production venture by Salman Khan Films.

Reportedly, the makers changed the title of the film Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali to Bhai Jaan. However, this has not been confirmed by the actor or the director as yet. 

Live Tv

shehnaaz gillshehnaaz gill newsShehnaaz Gill trolledSalman KhanKabhi Eid Kabhi DiwaliBhaijaanshehnaaz gill filmShehnaaz Gill rumours

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When will there be a ban on 'Chinese Manjha'?
DNA Video
DNA: Why was there a delayed action from government on Shrikant Tyagi?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of political tears over arrest of suspected ISIS helper caught from Batla House area
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 8, 2022
DNA Video
DNA : Jagdeep Dhankhar's victory was already decided
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Inflation was high in the UPA government or now?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 3 years since the abrogation of 370
DNA Video
DNA: How much has Jammu & Kashmir changed after scrapping of Article 370 and 35A
DNA Video
DNA: 'Event' with black dress code on inflation!
DNA Video
DNA: Congress's Designer Protest on Inflation!