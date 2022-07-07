NewsLifestylePeople
Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ritika Handoo|Last Updated: Jul 07, 2022, 10:55 AM IST

Trending: Shraddha Kapoor's leaked hot pink bikini pic from Ranbir Kapoor starrer Luv Ranjan film breaks internet!

New Delhi: Actress Shraddha Kapoor has managed to hog attention for her upcoming venture with Ranbir Kapoor in a Luv Ranjan film. Days after a video dance clipping from the sets was leaked online, a picture of Shraddha in a hit pink bikini from the film shoot has gone viral on the internet.

Shraddha Kapoor can be seen posing on a beach wearing a sexy hot pink bikini while the shoot is underway. Several fan clubs have posted the photo appreciating the actress and her sensational look. In fact, the actress shared a story on Insta about returning home after a long gap of 32 days. 

In another picture that surfaced online, Ranbir can be seen wearing a matching pink shirt with yellow shorts. 

Shraddha Kapoor will next be seen in the Naagin trilogy. Films including Street Dancer 3D Aashiqui 2, Ek Villain, Stree, Chhichhore, Half Girlfriend and Ok Jaanu remain her most talked-about projects till date. 

Luv Ranjan's rom-com is yet to get a title but the lead pairing has already set the internet ablaze with their on-screen chemistry and sizzling leaked photos from the sets.

