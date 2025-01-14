New Delhi: Bollywood 'Stree' Shraddha Kapoor is making headlines all over again, and this time it is for her alleged mushy mobile wallpaper. Yes! recently the actress was clicked in Mumbai, and what caught the eye of the eagle-eyed netizens is her phone wallpaper which I actually her picture with rumoured boyfriend Rahul Mody.

Hmm...while the actress has never really spoken about her alleged link-up or love life, looks like fans are keen to dig out more about her personal life. The wallpaper looks like a mushy picture of her and rumoured beau Rahul Mody. Fans couldn't keep calm over it and the video has been shared online with many commenting on it.

Earlier, rumours about Shraddha Kapoor and Rahul Mody caught fire when the former made her relationship with writer Rahul Mody Instagram official posting a selfie with him. The couple went twinning in white while the Stree actress was seen holding Rahul's arm in the photo. In the caption, Shraddha wrote: "Dil rakh le, Neend toh vaapis de de yaar" (Take away my heart, but at least return my sleep).

However, they have never really spoken about dating each other in public. Reports of their alleged break-up had also fueled fan attention when it was reported that she 'unfollowed' Rahul on Instagram.

Coming back to the current times, looks like things are all hunky-dory between the couple. They met on the set of 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar', starring Ranbir Kapoor, where Rahul was the screenwriter.

On the work front, Shraddha Kapoor will be seen in the next part of the horror-comedy universe, Stree 3.

