Trending: Sushant Singh Rajput on how his father taught him an important life lesson in this old viral video from 'Kedarnath' promotions - Watch

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's (SSR) shocking demise has left his family, fans and film fraternity grieving. He was found hanging at his Bandra residence on June 14, 2020. The final post mortem report confirms death by asphyxia due to hanging, ruling out any foul play but fans have been demanding a CBI enquiry to ensure fir probe.

Meanwhile, social media is abuzz with Sushant Singh Rajput's old videos, pictures aking fans teary-eyed. One such video from his 'Kedarnath' promotions with co-star Sara Ali Khan has gone viral.

SSR can be seen talking about his father KK Singh and how he taught him an important life lesson. The late actor in this video admits to having learnt a lot from his mother, who died in 2002.

Several actors including Roopa Ganguly, Shekhar Suman amongst others are demanding a CBI probe into actor's death. Sushant's suicide has once again sparked debate over nepotism and favouritism in Bollywood.

Many actors such as Abhay Deol, Sahil Khan and others have opened up on how the movie industry works and certain actors sidelined.

Sushant Singh Rajput's last film 'Dil Bechara' marking the debut of actress Sanjana Sanghi and casting director Mukesh Chhabra as a first-time director will release on OTT platform DisneyPlusHotstar on July 24, 2020.