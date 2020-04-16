Trending: Sushmita Sen reveals her Miss India gown fabric was bought from Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar, stitched by local tailor

New Delhi: This Throwback Thursday, we bring to you the inspiring story behind Sushmita Sena’s Miss India winning gown and the influence of her parents on her life. Sushmita was crowned Miss India in 1994. A video of one of her old interviews is now doing the rounds on the internet, wherein she reveals how she got the gown made by a local tailor as coming from a middle-class family, they could not afford designer outfits for the finale.

In the now-viral video shared on social media, Sushmita revealed that the fabric was bought by her mother from Delhi’s Sarojini Nagar market and she gave it to a tailor near their house to stitch it. “Itne paise nahi the ki hum designer kapde pehen ke stage par jaye. Chaar costumes chahiye the. Hum middle class ke log hai aur humko humari restrictions maloom the (We didn't have enough money to afford designer outfits and I needed four costumes. We were middle-class people and we knew our restrictions)," she says in the clip.

Sushmita added that her mother boosted her morale and said people are coming to see you and not your costume. “Kapde kharid ke lae gaye Sarojini Nagar market se. Humare garage me ek peticoat silne wala aadmi tha, unko jaake thama diya gaya or kaha, ‘dekho bhai, TV pe aane wala hai, acha banana’ (The fabric was bought from Sarojini Nagar market and handed over to a tailor. My mother told him that it will come on TV and so stitch a nice dress).”

The 44-year-old actress when on to add that the tailor stitched her gown and from the leftover cloth, her mother made a rose that was attached to the outfit. She also added that the gloves which she wore were made from a pair of socks.

Watch the entire video here:

In 1994, Sushmita created history by winning the Miss Universe title as none of the beauty queens from India had ever won the crown. In the same year, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan was crowned Miss World.

On the work front, Sushmita, last seen in 2015's Bengali film ‘Nirbaak’, hasn’t announced her next film yet.