हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Taimur Ali Khan

Trending: Taimur Ali Khan listens to daddy Saif Ali Khan's song 'Ole Ole', says 'Aur Bajao' - Watch

The person playing the musical instrument also played 'Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai' song from Saif's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. 

Trending: Taimur Ali Khan listens to daddy Saif Ali Khan&#039;s song &#039;Ole Ole&#039;, says &#039;Aur Bajao&#039; - Watch

New Delhi: The blue-eyed boy Taimur Ali Khan is a pap-favourite star kid. His one glance makes social media flutter with several reactions. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet where little Tai Tai can be seen watching the cow with folded hands while its owner plays different songs on been (a musical instrument). 

Check out the video where Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the music and is pleased to see the cow all decked up. He folds his hands as he watches the group perform for him. Also, do not miss the second video where Tai Tai says 'Aur Bajao' to the owner of the cow how plays his daddy cool Saif Ali Khan's song 'Ole Ole'. 

The person playing the musical instrument also played 'Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai' song from Saif's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'. 

Dressed in an orange tee and dark coloured shorts with his mask on, little bundle of joy Taimur is amused to hear the songs on the musical instrument. 

Soon, the Pataudi's will be moving to a bigger house as Saif and Kareena are about to welcome new addition to the family. Reportedly, after she delivers the baby, the fam-jam will step into their new abode which is currently being designed. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Taimur Ali Khantaimurtaimur videoTrending VideosSaif Ali KhanKareena KapoorKareena Kapoor Khan
Next
Story

Naagin actress Nia Sharma buys a new swanky car, shares video on Instagram - Watch
  • 1,05,42,841Confirmed
  • 1,52,093Deaths

Full coverage

  • 9,23,13,199Confirmed
  • 19,77,893Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT20M34S

Zee Aadhyatma: A virtual visit to Panchmukhi Mahadev