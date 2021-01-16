Trending: Taimur Ali Khan listens to daddy Saif Ali Khan's song 'Ole Ole', says 'Aur Bajao' - Watch

New Delhi: The blue-eyed boy Taimur Ali Khan is a pap-favourite star kid. His one glance makes social media flutter with several reactions. Recently, a video has gone viral on the internet where little Tai Tai can be seen watching the cow with folded hands while its owner plays different songs on been (a musical instrument).

Check out the video where Taimur Ali Khan can be seen enjoying the music and is pleased to see the cow all decked up. He folds his hands as he watches the group perform for him. Also, do not miss the second video where Tai Tai says 'Aur Bajao' to the owner of the cow how plays his daddy cool Saif Ali Khan's song 'Ole Ole'.

The person playing the musical instrument also played 'Yeh Toh Sach Hai Ki Bhagwan Hai' song from Saif's 'Hum Saath Saath Hain'.

Dressed in an orange tee and dark coloured shorts with his mask on, little bundle of joy Taimur is amused to hear the songs on the musical instrument.

Soon, the Pataudi's will be moving to a bigger house as Saif and Kareena are about to welcome new addition to the family. Reportedly, after she delivers the baby, the fam-jam will step into their new abode which is currently being designed.