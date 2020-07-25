हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Amitabh Bachchan

Trending: This video of a girl jamming classical Carnatic music with Ed Sheeran's 'Shape of You' song has brightened Amitabh Bachchan's day in hospital - Watch

Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus is tweeting regularly to keep his fans updated. The thespian recently took to Twitter and posted a viral video sent to him by a friend.

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who is admitted to Mumbai's Nanavati Hospital after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus is tweeting regularly to keep his fans updated. The thespian recently took to Twitter and posted a viral video sent to him by a friend.

Bachchan senior wrote: My music partner and dear friend sent me this .. I do not know who this is but I can just say “You are a very special talent, God bless you .. keep up the good work .. you have brightened my day in the Hospital like never before. Mixing Karnatak & Western pop.. amazing!"

The girl in the video can be seen singing classical Carnatic music and jamming it with Ed Sheeran's famous 'Shape Of You' song. It is simply soothing to the ears and this talented girl has done full justice to the craft.

A few days back, Nightingale of India, Lata Mangeshkar had also shared a viral video of a girl singing Mozart's 40th symphony in Indian classical style. 

 

