Trending: What Genelia D'Souza told Vidyut Jammwal after he was not invited to actors' panel for OTT announcement

New Delhi: Actress Genelia D'Souza has come forward in support of her 'Force' co-star Vidyut Jammwal, who was not invited to the actors' panel on Monday when Disney+ Hotstar made an announcement to release seven big films on its platform. Among the seven films scheduled to release, one is headlined by Vidyut. It is titled 'Khuda Hafiz'.

Soon after the announcement was made, Vidyut tweeted to say he didn't even receive an invite to join the virtual event which saw participation by Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan.

He tweeted, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES."

A BIG announcement for sure!!

7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES

Apart from Vidyut, Kunal Kemmu was also not part of the panel. His film 'Lootcase' is also scheduled for release.

Lending her support to Vidyut, Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, said, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated. But then, sometimes even life is not fair. Keep walking my friend."

"More power to you," she added.

Read her tweets here:

More power to you..... @VidyutJammwal

While Vidyut wrote that he wasn't even invited to join the discussion, Kunal posted an oblique tweet in which he said, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai."

Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai

Besides 'Khuda Hafiz' and 'Lootcase', the other five films lined-up for release on Disney+ Hotstar are 'Dil Bechara' (Sushant Singh Rajput's last film), 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull'.