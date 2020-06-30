हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Vidyut Jammwal

Trending: What Genelia D'Souza told Vidyut Jammwal after he was not invited to actors' panel for OTT announcement

Soon after the announcement was made, Vidyut Jammwal tweeted to say he didn't even receive an invite to join the virtual event which saw participation by Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan.

Trending: What Genelia D&#039;Souza told Vidyut Jammwal after he was not invited to actors&#039; panel for OTT announcement
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@geneliad

New Delhi: Actress Genelia D'Souza has come forward in support of her 'Force' co-star Vidyut Jammwal, who was not invited to the actors' panel on Monday when Disney+ Hotstar made an announcement to release seven big films on its platform. Among the seven films scheduled to release, one is headlined by Vidyut. It is titled 'Khuda Hafiz'.  

Soon after the announcement was made, Vidyut tweeted to say he didn't even receive an invite to join the virtual event which saw participation by Bollywood A-listers Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Abhishek Bachchan and Varun Dhawan.

He tweeted, "A BIG announcement for sure!! 7 films scheduled for release but only 5 are deemed worthy of representation. 2 films, receive no invitation or intimation. It's a long road ahead. THE CYCLE CONTINUES." 

Apart from Vidyut, Kunal Kemmu was also not part of the panel. His film 'Lootcase' is also scheduled for release. 

Lending her support to Vidyut, Genelia, who is married to actor Riteish Deshmukh, said, "Every film is made with a lot of love, a lot of sweat & a lot people giving it their all. Its only fair to want a little respect, its only fair to expect an invitation, its only fair to have at least been intimated. But then, sometimes even life is not fair. Keep walking my friend."

"More power to you," she added.

Read her tweets here:

While Vidyut wrote that he wasn't even invited to join the discussion, Kunal posted an oblique tweet in which he said, "Izzat aur pyaar maanga nahi kamaya jaata hai. Koi na de toh usse hum chhote nahi hote. Bas maidaan khelne ke liye barabar de do chhalaang hum bhi oonchi laga sakte hai."

Besides 'Khuda Hafiz' and 'Lootcase', the other five films lined-up for release on Disney+ Hotstar are 'Dil Bechara' (Sushant Singh Rajput's last film), 'Laxxmi Bomb', 'Bhuj: The Pride Of India', 'Sadak 2' and 'The Big Bull'. 

Tags:
Vidyut JammwalGenelia D'Souzadisney+ hotstarkhuda hafiz
Next
Story

Kangana Ranaut supports India's decision to ban TikTok and 58 other Chinese apps
  • 5,66,840Confirmed
  • 16,893Deaths

Full coverage

  • 1,01,95,680Confirmed
  • 5,02,802Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M8S

PM's speech important for the country today, people must connect with the address: Home Minister Amit Shah