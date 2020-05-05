Trending: When Rishi Kapoor danced as a baraati at Imtiaz Ali's brother's wedding in Kashmir - Watch

New Delhi: The legendary Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor's sudden and shocking demise has been a tough one for just his family, friends and industry people but also an ocean of fan following who adored their favourite Chintu Mama on-screen (as he was fondly referred).

Amid a pool of old pictures, videos of the Kapoor senior, the best one comes from filmmaker Imtiaz Ali. He put up his Instagram story and shared a video tagging the original post where Rishi Kapoor can be seen dancing as a Baraati at Imtiaz's brother's wedding in Kashmir.

The video has now gone viral on the internet as Rishi can be seen happily dancing amid the ecstatic Kashmiri crowd.

Rishi Kapoor in 80s and 90s shot many movies in Jammu and Kashmir and his fans loved watching him on the big screen.

The actor breathed his last on April 30, 2020, Thursday, sending shock waves across the nation including his fans abroad. He died at 8.45 am in Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital Mumbai where he was admitted a day before.

The thespian was battling Leukemia for last two years and underwent treatment for it in New York where he stayed for almost a year. He is survived by wife and actress Neetu Kapoor, children Riddhima Kapoor Sahni and actor Ranbir Kapoor.

On his demise, celebrities, political leaders and fans expressed their condolences to the family in this hour of grief.