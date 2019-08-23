Trending: When 'Saaho' star Prabhas danced to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with Raveen Tandon

Superstar Prabhas, who is busy with his upcoming film 'Saaho' promotions, recently dropped by the sets of reality show 'Nach Baliye 9' along with his co-star Shraddha Kapoor and guess what happened there?

A video posted by the show's co-judge Raveena Tandon shows Prabhas dancing to 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' with the actress. Interestingly, 'Tip Tip Barsa Paani' was filmed on Raveena and Akshay and it is one the most iconic songs till date.

Raveena, in a yellow sari (like she wore in the film), grooved to the beats of the song with Prabhas and the video is making the netizens go gaga over their dance moves.

"It was so much fun re-living this iconic song with Prabhas," Raveena captioned her post. Take a look.

The episode will go on air on Saturday on Star Plus.

'Saaho' is Prabhas and Shraddha's much-awaited film. The highlight of the film is it's high-octane action scenes and larger than life sequences. Also, it is Prabhas' first film in two years after the blockbuster 'Baahubali: The Conclusion'.

'Saaho' releases on August 30.