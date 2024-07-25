Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Exclusive: Manav Kaul Reacts Doing Physical Scenes With Tillotama Shome; 'We Actors Are Naked'

Mumbai: Manav Kaul is making heads turn with his latest web series Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper. It has become the most loved and watched show on the OTT platform. Zee News had an exclusive chat with Manav Kaul and spoke about his latest success. Talking about the show, Manav reveals how he stuck true to his character," Every actor has the pride that they can do it. And I am very lucky that my writer and director didn't judge me over my previous work. I am very thankful to Puneet Krishna and Ram Sampath for giving me this role. When the script is strong automatically you shift in the character. Tribhuvan's character was stuck in me since the narration, yes, I was a little worried because so many overwhelming things were happening in the show, and I am glad I got the support from the entire team."

When asked if physical scenes with Tillotama Shome were challenging as he plays the role of a sex worker in the show," It's not only about physical scenes and it's not something that has been put for the sake of it, Tribhuvan's life would be incomplete without this. Also, we actors are naked, I don't actually care, it's actually emotional scenes that are tricky to crack because the camera captures your eyes so well, so I didn't want to lie while playing the character."

Manav Kaul reacts when quizzed if this show will be a game changer for him sighting an example of Ali Fazal with Mirzapur," I am not stopping anyone. It will be fun. Making a show is a long process, I don't think about profit and loss. Puneet has given his entire life and we have been lucky to be part of it. I will remember this show as an actor and my game is going good", he concluded.