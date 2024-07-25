Tribhuvan Mishra CA Topper Exclusive: Shweta Basu Says She Never Got Work Because Of Her Instagram Reels Or PR Game

Mumbai: Shweta Basu was a surprise package in the latest web series Tribhuvan Mishra starring Manav Kaul in the lead. Shweta Basu plays the role of Shobha who is a housewife in the show but later her character unravels most unexpectedly. Shweta was simply amazing in the show, and she too thoroughly enjoyed being a part of it.

In an exclusive interview with Zee News, Shweta Basu revealed she had a blast doing the show, "I had a blast reading the script and working on it and eventually watching it. As an actor, I like doing different things and have done that over the years. So, whenever something new comes it excites me. Exploring Shobha was so much fun, the way she unravels herself was just amazing, the complete credit goes to the entire team."

When asked about her character going bold, she added, "Art reflects society, of course, you have seen such women in life who have been the pillar of the family. The definition of woman is the way she looks in society and that's the stereotype Shobha broke. She is not the CEO of the company, she doesn't speak English, and she wears her saree and bindi, but she is still bold, you can be feminine and bold, you don't need to be masculine, to be bold."

Shweta shares her point of view on game changers as there are projects that give overnight success to actors, "Show achcha hai toh sahi hai. If people like the work, then it's good. I believe that work gets you work, as an adult actor I have always believed in that, I got work because of previous work and not because I did a certain PR, or made a reel on Instagram, I don't get work based on that, I still give audition, and I feel that it's the credible way to get, game changer toh har project hota hai. For me, it's like if it's entertaining people then my work is done."

The actress further added, "I don't have any expectations as such that overnight, I will achieve success. I will have over 5 million followers, and I will demand this or that. I don't think I have given that a thought, I am just celebrating Tribhuvan Mishra. I am A very happy space right now. I am okay with the surprises, but later surprises also don't turn out to be surprises," she concluded.