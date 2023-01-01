topStoriesenglish
Tripti Dimri dating Anushka Sharma's brother Karnesh Ssharma? Bulbbul actress drops romantic pic

Tripti Dimri had earlier acted in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was backed by Karnesh under his banner. She recently starred in 'Qala' which was also produced under Clean Slate Filmz, and even received praises from Anushka. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Ankita Bhandari|Last Updated: Jan 01, 2023, 06:07 PM IST|Source: Bureau

NEW DELHI: Actress Tripti Dimri, who earned critical acclaim for her performance in 'Bulbbul', rang in the new year with much positivity and love. The actress took to social media and shared a mushy photo with her rumored boyfriend Karnesh Ssharma. For the unversed, Karmesh is actor Anushka Sharma's brother and also a filmmaker. The photo was originally shared by Saurabh Malhotra who is an associate producer at Karnesh's production house, Clean Slate Filmz.

The photo shared by Timri shows her giving a tight hug to Karnesh. Both of them have their eyes closed with arms around each other. While Timri is dressed in a blck jacket, Karnesh is seen in a red jacket. 

Tripti had earlier acted in Netflix's 'Bulbbul' (2020), which was backed by Karnesh under his banner. She recently starred in 'Qala' which was also produced under Clean Slate Filmz, and even received praises from Anushka. 

Both Tripti and Karnesh have been linked to each other several times in the past. However, none of them ever confirmed their relationship with each other. 

Meanwhile, she reportedly is a part of director Anand Tiwari's yet untitled film co-starring Vicky Kaushal in March 2022. She will also star in Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Animal alongside Ranbir Kapoor.

