Triptii Dimri Picks Vicky Kaushal And Not Ranbir Kapoor As Her 3 Am Friend

New Delhi: Triptii Dimri witnessed success overnight with her appearance in Ranbir Kapoor's Animal helmed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga. Ever since then, she has been unstoppable, Triptii signed the biggest films back to back along with stars like Vicky Kaushal, Shahid Kapoor and Rajkummar Rao.

Triptii who romanced Vicky Kaushal in Bad News and created quite a stir at the box office reveals who is her 3 AM friend. In her latest media interaction, Triptii was quizzed who is her 3 am friend and asked to choose between Ranbir and Vicky.

Triptii chose Vicky and said, "I am much closer to him. Because we spent a good amount of time together. We were shooting in Mussoorie and he is a very chill and cool guy". Triptii even added that they are so close that Vicky calls her, his brother.

Triptii even recently reacted to the ongoing debate over Animal, as the film has been labelled as misogynistic, speaking to India Today she said," As an actor, it's important to take on something that pushes you. Every time I get a role, I feel like it's both scary and challenging. That's exactly how I felt when Sandeep Sir explained Zoya's character to me. She seemed both brave and innocent at the same time, and that excited me. I’m always looking for roles that offer something different".

Triptii will be seen next in Vicky Aur Video Ka Woh Wala Video along with Rajkummar Rao. She will also be seen next to Kartik Aaryan in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and has signed a film opposite Shahid Kapoor.