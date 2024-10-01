Triptii Dimri Reacts To Criticism Over Her ‘Mere Mehboob’ Song Dance Steps; ‘I May Be Not Good At Everything’

Triptii Dimri who became an overnight star after Animal starring Ranbir Kapoor is right now facing major flak for her dance moves in her latest song Mere Mehboob from Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala video.

The song fails to impress fans as Triptii looks extremely awkward while doing the hook steps and the netizens are calling it an embarrassing watch. Triptii has finally reacted to the criticism that she has been receiving for the song.

In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter she was quizzed about the criticism and asked if she felt uncomfortable while dancing as it is claimed, Triptii said,” Not really... As an actor, I'm trying to do different things. Earlier, I thought that to be an actor you only need to know acting, and you are fine.”

“When things became true, I realised that when you are offered a show, you should know how to walk properly, when you are offered a dance number, you should know how to dance well. So, I have to try everything. I may not be good at everything, but what's wrong with trying? You must give it your best”.

Highlighting how it has happened to everybody before when it comes to dancing on a special number, “But it has happened to everybody. There will be things that people will not like, but that doesn't mean you stop experimenting or you stop doing what you want to do. You can't stop yourself.”

She said, “You have to look straight and just keep doing what you love. If you start thinking about what people are going to say and how people are going to perceive this, then you won't be honest about what you are doing”.

Triptii is right now the most talked about actress in B Town.