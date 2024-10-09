Triptii Dimri Recalls Her Struggle; Says Used To Create Any Content On YouTube

Mumbai: Triptii Dimri gained fame overnight with her bold avatar in Animal along with Ranbir Kapoor and since then she has been unstoppable. The actress signed several films with big stars like Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Rajkummar Rao and more. But was the journey easy for her? There was a time when Triptii struggled to get work and used to make content on YouTube. The actress recently appeared on Ranveer Allabadia’s show where she relived her old days as the interviewer shared the old videos of the actress where she was acting on YouTube.

Taking about the same, Triptii mentioned how she just wanted to work and used to do any work that would get her good work. Triptii looked totally unrecognisable in the video and indeed this shows that the actress was determined and didn’t give up on her dreams.

Triptii who is busy promoting her next film Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video revealed how her relatives mocked her over her decision to become an actress and revealed to her that no one will ever marry her. “ I am from Uttarakhand, but I was born and brought up in Delhi, so my parents and family are in Delhi... it was difficult for me when I moved to Bombay (Mumbai), you know, to go out every day in front of more than 50-60 people in a room. There are people in society and in my family also who said mean things to my parents. Things like 'Why have you sent your daughter to this profession? She is going to get spoiled; she will hang out with the wrong people, she is going to make wrong choices for herself, no one is going to want to marry her, she is not going to get married now.”

Triptii will be seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 along with Kartik Aaryan.