Taapsee Pannu

Troll calls Taapsee Pannu 'faltu heroine', actress gives a 'thappad' worthy reply!

Actress Taapsee Pannu has always given it back to the haters online and how! This time again, a troll tried saying mean things to the 'Thappad' actress but her epic comeback must have left him red-faced. 

Troll calls Taapsee Pannu 'faltu heroine', actress gives a 'thappad' worthy reply!

New Delhi: Actress Taapsee Pannu has always given it back to the haters online and how! This time again, a troll tried saying mean things to the 'Thappad' actress but her epic comeback must have left him red-faced. 

Taapsee took to the Instagram story and put up a screenshot of a troll saying really bad stuff to her including abuses. Take a look at the screengrab and do not forget to read Taapsee's reply. 

He called her a 'faltu actress' to which the talented actress wrote back: “Exactly kya utha utha ke? Kyunki uthaya toh hai maine, standard but aapko shayad nahi samajh aaye.”

This is not the first time that Taapsee has been trolled online. However, like each time, she continues to shut the haters like a true boss lady!

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Taapsee Pannu (@taapsee)

On the work front, she has 'Rashmi Rocket', 'Looop Lapeta' and 'Haseen Dillruba' in her kitty. The actress has been training hard for her characters and is currently doing her prep work. 

She also has Jana Gana Mana in the pipeline.

Quite a packed calendar, we say!

 

