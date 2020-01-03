हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor Malaika Arora

Trolls have field day as Malaika Arora shares loved-up pic with Arjun Kapoor

Arjun Kapoor was photographed with ladylove Malaika Arora while celebrating Christmas together, and their photos went viral on social media.

Trolls have field day as Malaika Arora shares loved-up pic with Arjun Kapoor
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

Mumbai: Malaika Arora has shared a photo where she is seen kissing Arjun Kapoor on his left cheek, and social media has reacted with mixed response. Trolls, particularly, have become active, posting caustic comments as a response to the photo.

"Sun, star, light, happiness.......2020", wrote Malaika, with the picture.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Sun,star,light,happiness.......2020

A post shared by Malaika Arora (@malaikaaroraofficial) on

However, her sunny mood did not rub off on all netizens.

One user commented: "@arjunkapoor you didn't learn a thing from Vivek Oberoi career right".

Another unkind post read: "Divorce ki wajah".

"It's son, star, light," went one cheeky comment.

However, there were some fans, too, who lauded the couple and wished them best in the comments section. A fan noted how Arjun and Malaika make a sweet couple, while another expressed that the lovebirds should tie the knot soon.

Recently, Arjun was photographed with ladylove Malaika while celebrating Christmas together, and their photos went viral on social media.

Tags:
Arjun Kapoor Malaika AroraArjun KapoorMalaika AroraArjun Malaika
Next
Story

Pics from Sara Ali Khan's Maldives vacay is sugar, spice and everything nice

Must Watch

PT4M13S

Watch top 25 news stories of the day