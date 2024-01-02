Trouble In Paradise For Orry And Palak Tiwari? Starlet Shows Middle Finger To The Actress, Rejects Her Apology

New Delhi: Internet sensation Orhan Awatramani aka Orry has yet again taken over the internet and this time it's not for a party or his sexy clicks with star kids. This time, it is a rift between him and Shweta Tiwari's daughter Palak Tiwari. A WhatsApp conversation between the two is going viral on social media and fans are shocked with it.

Palak and Orry's leaked WhatsApp chat has left netizens confused and wondering if everything is okay between the two. Recently, Orry took to his Instagram stories and shared a screenshot of his WhatsApp chat with Palak in which the latter was seen apologising to him but Orry showed him the middle finger.

“Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged before Orry replied to her with a middle-finger emoticon. Palak then went on to write, “Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” To this, Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message to the social media sensation read, “I’ve said my apology.”

The context of the fight is clearly unknown but netizens are confirmed that Sara here is Ibrahim Ali Khan, Palak's rumoured boyfriend's sister Sara Ali Khan. One of the Reddit users tried to decode their fight and wrote, 'So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara.'

Many other social media users bashed Orry for attacking Palak in public. 'I am sure he had similar fights with Sara, Ananya etc but he never posted anything negative about them on his official handle! That’s the difference,' wrote one. 'I refuse to believe it. All their personalities are too curated for this shit. Upcoming marketing campaign for sure,' commented another one.

The paps recently snapped Palak and Ibrahim as they reportedly arrived for a New Year party in town. In a video that surfaced on social media, Ibrahim was seen hiding his face as shutterbugs captured him, Palak was also seen sitting in the same car.