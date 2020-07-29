हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Sushant Singh Rajput

Truth wins: Ankita Lokhande's cryptic post after Sushant Singh Rajput's father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

In the FIR, Sushant Singh Rajput's father has accused Rhea Chakraborty and her family of abetment to suicide, exploiting Sushant financially and other offences. 

Truth wins: Ankita Lokhande&#039;s cryptic post after Sushant Singh Rajput&#039;s father files FIR against Rhea Chakraborty

New Delhi: A day after late star Sushant Singh Rajput's father KK Singh filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty, actress Ankita Lokhande shared a cryptic post saying "truth wins". Sushant dated Ankita between 2010-2016 and before his death, he was in a relationship with Rhea. In the FIR, his father has accused Rhea and her family of abetment to suicide, exploiting Sushant financially and other offences. 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Ankita Lokhande (@lokhandeankita) on

The FIR was lodged in Patna's Rajiv Nagar police station under IPC Sections 341, 342, 380, 406, 420 and 306. A four-member police team was constituted to probe the case and the cops will carry out an investigation along with the Mumbai Police.

Sushant was found dead in his Mumbai apartment on June 14. He died by suicide and was said to be under stress and depression. 

Meanwhile, Sushant and Ankita first met on the sets of 'Pavitra Rishta' in 2009. The TV show made both of them overnight stars. Sushant had left 'Pavitra Rishta' a couple of years later to make a career in Bollywood, but they remained in a relationship until 2016.

After Sushant's death on June 14, Ankita had also come to meet his family in Mumbai. A month later, she remembered the actor by lighting a diya.

