close

News WrapGet Handpicked Stories from our editors directly to your mailbox

हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Election News

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Arjun Kapoor

Trying to be best version of me: Arjun Kapoor

Actor Arjun Kapoor says he is trying to be the best version of himself that his late mother Mona Shourie would have wanted him to be.

Trying to be best version of me: Arjun Kapoor

Mumbai: Actor Arjun Kapoor says he is trying to be the best version of himself that his late mother Mona Shourie would have wanted him to be.

Actress Divya Dutta tweeted to Arjun about an interview the actor had given. She then praised the "India's Most Wanted" actor.

She wrote: "You have always come across as a very mature guy. But this, sensitivity and sensibility to another level. It's a rarity. Be this magic person always. Big hug."

To which, Arjun replied it was an old interview which showed up again. 

"But thank you for your kind words. I'm just trying to be the best version of me that my mother would want me to be... These adjectives you used are all her more than me."

On the work front, Arjun is currently busy with his next "Panipat", a historical drama. It also stars Kriti Sanon. 

Tags:
Arjun KapoorPanipatKriti Sanon
Next
Story

Robert De Niro greatest actor on earth, says Anupam Kher

Must Watch

PT2M11S

Mobile internet services again snapped in Jammu