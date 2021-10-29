हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Tu Yaheen Hai: Shehnaaz Gill's emotional tribute for rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla will give you goosebumps

Shehnaaz Gill has released her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai' today. The song is her heartfelt tribute to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla, who passed away due to cardiac arrest on September 2.

New Delhi: Punjabi singer-actress and former Bigg Boss 13 contestant Shehnaaz Kaur Gill launched her song 'Tu Yaheen Hai', a musical tribute to her close friend and rumoured boyfriend Sidharth Shukla. The video also features several glimpses of Sidharth, courtesy his old footage from Bigg Boss 13. 

The video shows Shehnaaz in a foreign location, leading a lonely life and grieving the loss of Sidharth Shukla. It also takes viewers to the good old times of their fights, noke-jhoks and cute moments in the Bigg Boss 13 house. The video has very emotional moments. It also has a clip of the duo making a joint appearance for a television show. 

Sung by Shehnaaz Gill, the lyrics and music for 'Tu Yaheen Hai' has been given by Raj Ranjodh. 

Many Sidharth Shukla and SidNaaz fans took to the comments section of the song on YouTube to react to the new song, which is replete with heartbreak and crying emojis. 

Shehnaaz had been staying away from social media and media glare following the demise of Sidharth Shukla. However, earlier this month, she resumed back her work and fulfilled her professional commitments for Habit and Honsla Rakh. 

Sidharth and Shehnaaz first met on the show of Bigg Boss 13 and came close to each other. The two appeared in several music videos including, 'Shona Shona', 'Bhula Dunga', 'Habit'. They also made promotional appearances in episodes of the reality shows 'Dance Deewane 3' and 'Bigg Boss OTT'.

