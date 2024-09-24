'Tumbbad Jaa Rahi Hu', Quips Rakhi Sawant As She Heads To Watch Tumbbad After Re-Release In Cinemas!

New Delhi: Sohum Shah's re-release of Tumbbad has been appreciated widely. The film has opened to a roaring response at the Box Office. While the film has been continuously receiving praise from audiences, critics, and celebrities alike, now Rakhi Sawant has also caught the Tumbbad fever and is all excited to watch the film.

Rakhi Sawant took to her social media to share a video where she expressed her excitement for watching Tumbbad. She further wrote in the caption:

"Ab dekh Hastar ko kaise apni jaal aur chaal mein phasati hoon! Tumbbad jaa rahi hu! @shah_sohum @sohumshahfilms Mujhe Tumbbad 2 mein le lo plz"

On Day 8, the film earned ₹3.04 crore, followed by ₹2.50 crore on Day 9 and ₹2.59 crore on Day 10. This upward trend highlights a growing interest and word-of-mouth buzz, drawing both new viewers and fans of the original release. The fact that the second weekend surpassed the first weekend’s earnings is a testament to the film's captivating storytelling and visual artistry.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and creatively guided by Anand Gandhi, Tumbbad has captivated audiences with its unique blend of horror and fantasy, coupled with exceptional visual storytelling. The film's re-release, presented by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, has reignited interest and enthusiasm among viewers, demonstrating its lasting impact and relevance.

The film’s success is particularly notable because it achieved these historic numbers without any availability on OTT platforms.