Tumbbad Re-Release Day 6: Sohum Shah Starrer Remains Steady, Grosses ₹12.11 Cr Total

Tumbbad, the critically acclaimed film originally released in 2018, has made a striking comeback, surpassing ₹12 crore at the Indian box office. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Sep 19, 2024, 04:24 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Tumbbad Re-Release Day 6: Sohum Shah Starrer Remains Steady, Grosses ₹12.11 Cr Total (Image: @sohumshahfilms/ Instagram)

New Delhi: Tumbbad, the critically acclaimed film originally released in 2018, has made a striking comeback, surpassing ₹12 crore at the Indian box office in just six days of its re-release. This resurgence showcases the film’s lasting appeal and the audience's desire for an authentic cinematic experience.

The film's earnings over the past week reflect a steady performance: ₹1.65 crore on Day 1, followed by ₹2.65 crore on Day 2, ₹3.04 crore on Day 3, ₹1.69 crore on Day 4, ₹1.66 crore on Day 5, and ₹1.42 crore on Day 6. This consistent growth highlights the film’s unique blend of horror and fantasy, enhanced by its exceptional storytelling and stunning visuals.

Directed by Rahi Anil Barve and produced by Eros International and Aanand L Rai, Tumbbad has captivated viewers since its initial release. Its ongoing success in theaters is particularly noteworthy given its absence on OTT platforms, which has created a significant buzz around its exclusive theatrical run.

As Tumbbad continues to draw audiences, it sets new standards for cinematic revivals in India, reaffirming the importance of original storytelling in today’s film landscape. With its impressive box office performance, the film cements its status as a modern classic, showcasing the power of unique narratives in cinema.

